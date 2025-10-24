San Francisco, 24 October: Meta-owned WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new beta feature called 'Manage Chat Storage' to eligible Android developers. The feature offers several benefits that users did not previously have. It allows them to manage storage directly within the chat info screen, whereas earlier they had to navigate to Settings and then the 'Storage and Data' section.

WhatsApp's new 'Manage Chat Storage' feature is still in development; however, it will be rolled out to all users in the future. With this feature, users can easily manage their storage without going through multiple steps to remove or retain specific multimedia items according to their requirements. Grok Companion New Member: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on New Anime AI Assistant Called ‘Mika’, Likely To Launch Soon.

WhatsApp 'Manage Chat Storage' Feature Beta Version Rolled Out; Know Everything Here

The new 'Manage Chat Storage' feature is available to eligible Android beta testers, allowing them to manage storage directly through the chat info screen, according to a report by WABetaInfo. Users can obtain a complete overview of every file shared with a particular contact. The files are organised in descending order by size. This tool is designed to help users free up device space by deleting files that are unnecessary or no longer required. OnlyFans Becomes World’s Most Revenue-Efficient Company, Beats Tech Giants NVIDIA, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Google and Others.

Using this new feature integrated into the chat info screen, users can locate large videos and photos and delete them from their storage. Previously, they had to access Settings, then Storage and Data Manage Storage to identify large files, which were then categorised by contact. The 'Manage Chat Storage' option allows users to go directly to a specific contact's WhatsApp chat and remove files. The tool offers a quicker way to delete unwanted items and also supports bulk deletion operations directly from the chat info screen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).