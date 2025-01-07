Moto G05 will be launched today, on January 7 in India, and it houses a large 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Further, the budget smartphone will likely include a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, a 6.67-inch HD LCD panel with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. It may have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The users can expand this storage by adding a microSD card up to 1TB, and the built-in RAM could be expanded up to 12GB using storage. MotorolaG05 is expected to include a 50MP Quad Pixel camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Moto G05 price in India could start around INR 10,000. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launch Today During ‘OnePlus Winter Launch Event’; Know What To Expect.

Motorola to Launch Moto G05 Today in India

Battery worried? Not anymore! The #MotoG05 5200 mAh battery helps you scroll all day for 48 hours straight without needing to charge it. Ready to upgrade for non stop performance? Launching on 7 Jan @Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | leading retail stores. #Motorola #MotoG05 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 6, 2025

