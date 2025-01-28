NVIDIA has reportedly praised DeepSeek, the Chinese AI company, for its innovative work in AI advancements. In a statement, NVIDIA called DeepSeek "an excellent AI advancement" and a "perfect example of Test Time Scaling." NVIDIA has highlighted that DeepSeek's approach using widely available models and computing resources compliant with export controls. NVIDIA noted that the inference process requires significant numbers of NVIDIA GPUs and high-performance networking. The Chinese AI company has launched its AI models such as DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B and DeepSeek R1 DeepSeek Janus-Pro-7B: Chinese AI Company Introduces New AI Model To Generate Images, Beats OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 on Benchmarks.

NVIDIA Highlights DeepSeek’s AI Breakthrough

JUST IN: NVIDIA statement on DeepSeek says 'DeepSeek is an excellent AI advancement and a perfect example of Test Time Scaling. DeepSeek’s work illustrates how new models can be created using that technique, leveraging widely-available models and compute that is fully export… pic.twitter.com/HWHMB5vuFW — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)