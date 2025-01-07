NVIDIA unveiled its next graphics card and claimed it to be the "most powerful GeForce GPU ever made". The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 comes with 32GB GDDR7 RAM, offering faster performance and the ability to handle challenging "creative workloads with unprecedented AI horsepower". GeForce RTX 5090 will allow creators and gamers to play full ray tracing games and get the lowest latency. The new GPU is built on NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. It comes with fifth-gen Tensor cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and fourth-gen ray tracing cores. RTX 5090 also promises AI-enhanced graphics and performance. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 will be available starting January 30, 2025. The price of this graphics card starts at INR 2,14,000. Dana White Joins Meta’s Board of Directors, Alongside Charlie Songhurst and John Elkann, To Tackle Tech Opportunities in AI, Wearable and Other Markets.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Unveiled Ahead of Launch on January 30, 2025

The GeForce RTX 5090 is the most powerful GeForce GPU ever made, bringing game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. The RTX 5090 will be available starting January 30. pic.twitter.com/ddDMbs36Fg — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) January 7, 2025

