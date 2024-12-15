OpenAI has introduced a new feature called “Projects” to help its users to organise chats with shared topics or contexts in GPT-4o. The feature is now available globally for ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Pro, and ChatGPT Team users. The Projects feature will expand to Enterprise and Education users in January 2025, followed to free users soon. Users can access Projects through the ChatGPT desktop app or on the web. It also includes tools like ChatGPT search and Canvas. The feature keeps all your chats, files, and instructions in one place. OpenAI Launches ‘Video and Screensharing’ Capabilities to Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT Mobile App (Watch Video).

OpenAI Introduces ‘Projects’ for ChatGPT Users

Introducing Projects—an easy way to organize chats that share topics or context in 4o. Now available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users globally. We’ll bring it to Enterprise and Edu users in January, and to Free users soon. pic.twitter.com/Bmv7kB0GKY — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 13, 2024

