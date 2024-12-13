OpenAI announced new capabilities for the ChatGPT Voice mode in the mobile app. The Sam Altman-run company announced that "video and screen sharing"options were rolled out in Advanced Voice in the ChatGPT mobile app. Using these new features, users can interact with the AI chatbot and talk while sharing a video. OpenAI shared an example of four people trying this feature by sharing their screens and videoconferencing. Elon Musk’s X Platform Introduces Redesigned Notification Tab for iOS, Offers Fresh Look to iPhone Users.

OpenAI Announced Video and Screensharing to Voice Mode in ChatGPT Mobile App

Just in time for the holidays, video and screensharing are now starting to roll out in Advanced Voice in the ChatGPT mobile app. pic.twitter.com/HFHX2E33S8 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 12, 2024

OpenAI President Greg Brockman Announced ChatGPT Voice Mode New Features

chatgpt voice now supports live video and screensharing pic.twitter.com/wGDIa94RKF — Greg Brockman (@gdb) December 12, 2024

