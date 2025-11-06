OpenAI has introduced a new feature that will allow users to interrupt long-running queries and add new context without restarting or losing progress. The company shared the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), and explained how the improvement will give users to have more control during AI interactions. Users can click on “update” in the sidebar and type any additional details or clarifications while the model is still responding. The new capability will be helpful for refining deep research sessions or GPT-5 Pro queries, as the model is said to adjust its response in real time based on the user’s updated input. OpenAI IndQA: Sam Altman-Run Company Introduces New Benchmark To Evaluate AI Systems To Understand Indian Languages Across Wide Range of Cultural Domains.

You can now interrupt long-running queries and add new context without restarting or losing progress. This is especially useful for refining deep research or GPT-5 Pro queries as the model will adjust its response with your new requirements. Just hit update in the sidebar and… pic.twitter.com/kESrkU9hc9 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 5, 2025

