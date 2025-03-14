OpenAI announces "Work with Apps on macOS" is now available to everyone, including Enterprise, Edu, and Free users. ChatGPT can assist its users by reading and editing content within your coding apps. It will provide you with more smarter responses for your work. To work with your active app, you can open the ChatGPT Chat Bar by pressing Option + Space or by clicking on the ChatGPT icon in the menu bar. Alternatively, you can use the "Work with Apps" button to manually work with your apps directly from the main ChatGPT window. OpenAI Operator AI Agent Rolled Out in More Countries to Pro Users, Now Available EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

OpenAI Rolls Out ‘Work With Apps on macOS’ for All Users

Work with Apps on macOS is now available to everyone, including Enterprise, Edu, and Free users. ChatGPT can read and edit content in your coding apps, bringing you smarter answers tailored to your work and helping you stay in flow. But don't forget to update the app! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 13, 2025

