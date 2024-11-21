The OPPO Find X8 series will be launched today in the global market, including in India. The launch event will take place in Bali, Indonesia. The Find X8 series will likely feature two models, which may include the OPPO Find X8 and the OPPO Find X8 Pro. Both smartphones may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. The OPPO Find X8 Pro might feature a 6.78-inch display. The devices might come with Pearl White and Space Black colour options. The Find X8 Pro will likely feature a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and other advanced camera capabilities. Both devices are expected to run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15 and will come with Google Gemini AI assistant. Redmi A4 5G Launched in India With 6.88-inch 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 4s Gen 2; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Redmi Budget Smartphone.

OPPO Find X8 Series Launch Today

