New Delhi, February 3 : The new Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone has launched in India priced at Rs 29,999 for its sole 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. The new Oppo Reno 8T boasts of a 108 MP primary camera, premium curved display and 4,800mAh battery. It is offered in the shades of Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black and is open for pre-order on Flipkart and on Oppo website. Check out the official video featuring the dashing Ranbir Kapoor to know more: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphones Launched Globally; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Launched in India :

The upgrade you’ve been waiting for is coming just at ₹29,999/- Loaded with a luxurious 120Hz 3D Curved Screen, 108MP Portrait Camera, 1 Billion Colour Display, 67W SUPERVOOC Charging & more-the #OPPOReno8T 5G is class apart 😎 🏁 Available from 10th Feb.#AStepAbove — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 3, 2023

