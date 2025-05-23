Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on May 23, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced a new feature coming to the platform soon. Srinivas confirmed that a “task scheduling” feature will be available soon. The update is expected to allow users to schedule almost anything they want. Srinivas said that while the feature will work across all browsers, it will perform “best on Comet”, which is Perplexity’s own browser. The ability to schedule tasks could help many people save time and plan better. The feature is expected to roll out soon. Anthropic Introduces Next-Gen AI Models Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4, Advancing With Coding and Reasoning Capabilities.

Perplexity New Feature

Tasks scheduling is coming super soon. All browsers but will work best on Comet. https://t.co/MRsPlgmues pic.twitter.com/sFZaV9XMkL — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) May 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)