Anthropic shared a post on May 22, 2025, on X (previously Twitter) and announced the launch of its next-generation AI models. It includes Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4. According to the company, Claude Opus 4 is their most powerful model till date and is being called as the “world’s best coding model.” This launch marks a major step forward in Anthropic’s mission to develop powerful AI tools. Anthropic also introduced Claude Sonnet 4, for which the company said, "Claude Sonnet 4 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, delivering superior coding and reasoning." xAI API Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Introduces ‘Live Search’ for Real-Time Data From X, Web and More; Check Details.

Anthropic Introduces Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4 AI Models

Introducing the next generation: Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4. Claude Opus 4 is our most powerful model yet, and the world’s best coding model. Claude Sonnet 4 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, delivering superior coding and reasoning. pic.twitter.com/MJtczIvGE9 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) May 22, 2025

