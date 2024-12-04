PlayStation has revealed the December lineup of games across PS5 and PS VR2. The announcement was made on December 2, 2024, which highlighted a schedule of highly anticipated titles. From virtual reality experiences to classic remasters this month will offer engaging video games. Starting on December 5, players can explore Fantasian Neo Dimension, Stranger Things VR (PS VR2), and Skydance’s Behemoth (PS VR2), alongside the Infinity Nikki. On December 6, superhero fans can prepare up for Marvel Rivals. On December 10 users can check out MMPR: Rita’s Rewind and Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered. Masters of Light (PS VR2) will arrive on December 18, followed by the Alien: Rogue Incursion (PS VR2) on December 19. PS5 Pro Launched With Advanced Graphical Performance, Ray Tracing and Other Upgrades but Not Coming to India Any Time Soon; Here’s Why.

PlayStation December 2024 Games Lineup

