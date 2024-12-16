POCO India announced the launch of its upcoming budget smartphone, the POCO C75 5G with a 5,160mAh battery. The upcoming POCO C75 5G will likely have similar specifications and features as the global variant. The device may retain the same 6.88-inch 120Hz display with 600 nits, 50 MP AI Dual Camera, 13 MP selfie camera, and MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra. The device will likely come with a premium design and a quad-camera module on the rear. POCO C75 5G will be launched tomorrow, on December 17, 2024. Moto G35 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Specifications, Features and Price of New Motorola Budget Smartphone.

