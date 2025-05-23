PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on May 23, 2025, and addressed a login issue affecting some players. As per the post, certain users are currently unable to log in using their Elon Musk-run X accounts. The team confirmed that they are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible. PUBG Mobile also apologised for the inconvenience and thanked players for their patience during this time. The post further read, “In the meantime, affected players can still log in via another linked login method, including email and phone.” PUBG Mobile Announces New Season of Ultimate Royale With Rewards and Rating Protection; Check Details.

PUBG Mobile Login Issue

We are aware that some players may currently be unable to log in with X and we are working with the platform to resolve the issue as soon as possible. In the meantime, affected players can still log in via another linked login method, including email and phone. Thank you for… — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 23, 2025

