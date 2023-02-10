New Delhi, February 10 : The realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has launched priced at Rs 20,999. The phone designed in association with beverage company Coca-Cola comes in a 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and will be available in only 1,000 units. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Special Edition Launched With Goodies; Check Key Details Here.

The realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition deluxe box set offers a the device with the unique Coca-Cola themed back panel, a cottle cap shaped pin, plenty of cool stickers, a card with the unique numbering from 0001 - 1000 and a cute company mascot realmeow’s figurine. The device also features a custom coke bottle filling charging animation, a fizzy wallpaper and an exclusive set of icons, and custom Coca-Cola theme ringtone and notification sounds. The specifications remain identical to the standard realme 10 Pro.

realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Launched in India :

And here you have it, the world’s first ever Coca-Cola smartphone. Presenting the #realme10Pro5GCocaColaEdition at 20,999/- The first sale goes live on 14th Feb, 12 PM. But wait, there’s a flash sale too! #CheersForReal Join the livestream - https://t.co/aedgi4lUqD pic.twitter.com/k5LqUOxjFd — realme (@realmeIndia) February 10, 2023

