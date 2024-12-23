The Realme 14 Pro series launch is approaching soon in India, and the company confirmed the key features of the date ahead of the date announcement. The upcoming Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus will be launched in India with a quad-curved display and the "world's first cold-sensitive color-changing design". The unique Pearl Design will shift its colour as it experiences cold temperatures below 16 degrees Celcius. The device is expected to have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a triple camera design on the rear, and an IP69 water and dust resistance rating. More details will be revealed soon by the Chinese smartphone maker ahead of the Realme 14 Pro series launch in India. OPPO Reno 13, OPPO Reno 13F, OPPO Reno 13 Pro Launch Soon in Global and India Market, Pre-Orders Begin; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme 14 Pro Series Launch Soon With Quad-Curved Display

Beyond flat, beyond ordinary! Experience the #realme14ProSeries5G with its exceptional quad-curved display. Where premium meets perfection in every angle. Coming soon. Know more:https://t.co/ILXGh5heM3 pic.twitter.com/b24B5ZPjnQ — realme (@realmeIndia) December 23, 2024

