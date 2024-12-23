Mumbai, December 23: OPPO plans to launch its upcoming OPPO Reno 13 series in India and the global market soon, offering better specifications and features than its predecessors. The series will include the OPPO Reno 13, OPPO Reno 13F, and OPPO Reno 13 Pro with several AI features. The successor of the OPPO Reno 12 series will provide several key improvements in the devices in the higher mid-range segment.

The upcoming OPPO Reno 13 series is set to hit the international and Indian markets in January 2025, and ahead of the launch, several markets have also started accepting pre-order requests. According to a report by Gizmochina, OPPO has started accepting pre-orders for its Reno 13, Reno 13F, and Reno 13 Pro in Malaysia. Only two of these smartphones will be launched in India, excluding the OPPO Reno 13F variant. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Launch on December 26 in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphones From OnePlus Ace 5 Series.

OPPO Reno 13 Series Coming Soon in India

OPPO Reno 13, OPPO Reno 13F, OPPO Reno 13 Pro Specifications and Features

The OPPO Reno 13 series in India will pack many artificial intelligence features, such as AI Editor, AI Live Photo, and more, mated for photography improvements. According to several reports, the camera system may include a 50MP primary OIS lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP selfie camera. The series may pack a 5,600mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

In Malaysia, the OPPO Reno 13, OPPO Reno 13F, and OPPO Reno 13 Pro will likely hit the market on January 10, 2024. The key highlights of the series will be the IP69 rating, AI features, liquid and screen protection plan, and larger batteries. It may include a capable GPU mated with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB internal UFS 3.1 storage, and AMOLED displays with a 6.59-inch flat panel.

Besides these key features, the OPPO Reno 13 series is expected to offer users the best photography experience, just like the previous series. To boost the user experience, the models will include ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. Vivo Y29 5G Launch May Take Place Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 13 Series Price in India

The OPPO Reno 13 series price is expected to start in India at around INR 31,000, as it was launched in the Chinese market at around CNY 2,699. A similar pricing structure is expected in other markets.

