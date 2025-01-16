Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G - two new Realme smartphones will be launched today in India. The Realme 14 Pro series 5G will come with the world's first triple-camera flashlight on the rear and a colour-changing cold-sensitive back panel. The smartphones will be offered in Pearl White, Suede Grey, Jaipur Pink and Bikaner Purple colours. The series will feature a quad-curved AMOLED 120Hz display with 1.5K with 1.6mm slim bezels, a 6,000mAh battery likely with 67W and 80W fast-charging, and 90fps support for BGMI and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile processor. The cameras on the device are expected to be 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultrawide on the rear and 32MP selfie shooter. The launch will start today at 12 PM. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Expected in India Around Mid-2025 With Snapdragon 8s Elite Processor, Foldable Smartphone Spotted on BIS Website; Know What To Expect.

2025 Belongs to Kings: SRK and Relame: Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Launching on January 16, 2025 at 12 PM

Lights, camera, LIVESTREAM! Catch the unveiling of the #realme14ProSeries5G today at 12 noon. A show you don’t want to miss – it’s #SoClearSoPowerful! Join the live stream: https://t.co/8XdHQbUSYW pic.twitter.com/oonP8GL58t — realme (@realmeIndia) January 16, 2025

