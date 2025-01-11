Realme will launch the Realme 14 Pro series 5G in India on January 16, 2025. The Realme 14 Pro series 5G will include Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro + 5G smartphones. Apart from the smartphones, the company will launch the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC on January 16. It is expected to offer 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. The neckband earphone will offer up to 50dB ANC and is anticipated to feature an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Confirmed To Launch in India on January 16, 2025; Check Specifications and Features Upcoming Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Launch on January 16, 2025

Cut out the chaos, tune into perfection. With 50dB of the Segment's Strongest ANC, the #realmeBudsWireless5ANC delivers an unmatched audio experience. Launching on 16th Jan, 12 Noon. Know more: https://t.co/f0kfmL3KDa pic.twitter.com/qtte3Y1AOy — realme (@realmeIndia) January 11, 2025

