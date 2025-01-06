Realme 14 Pro series, including Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro Plus, is confirmed to launch in India on January 16, 2025. The new lineup will come with the world's first cold-sensitive colour-changing design and triple flashlights. It will boast a 7.55mm slim built, quad-curved display with minimum bezels and other segment-leading specifications and features. Realme 14 Pro series 5G will come with 3840Hz PWM Dimming and 1.5K resolution AMOLED display. The devices are expected to have a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 50MP periscope telephoto camera on the rear. It may offer up to 120x digital zoom. Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G would have a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The series will launch in mid-range and higher-mid-range segments. Redmi 14C 5G Launch Today in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50MP Dual Camera; Check More Specifications and Features of Upcoming Budget Smartphone,

Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Set to Launch in India on January 16, 2025

The #realme14ProSeries5G is all set to launch on 16th January. Don’t miss it! Get ready to experience two India-exclusive colors launching just for you: Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink. #SoClearSoPowerful Know more:https://t.co/vQV3iG8O7Nhttps://t.co/FvbS1Zt6jX pic.twitter.com/r2J7OgRgAc — realme (@realmeIndia) January 6, 2025

