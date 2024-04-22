Realme P1 5G sale will start today at 12 PM in India. The Realme P1 5G will be available on Flipkart and Realme's official website. The Realme P1 5G was launched on April 15 in India. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The Realme P1 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. The rear camera module of the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait camera. The front camera of Realme P1 5G boasts a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is available in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green colour options. The Realme P1 5G runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging capability. Additional features of the smartphone include Rainwater Touch, dual-stereo speakers and an IP54 rating. The smartphone with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. OPPO Reno 12 and OPPO Reno 12 Pro Key Details Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme P1 5G Sale Starts Today

The phoenix is ready to be all yours and that too with the exclusive first sale offers starting tomorrow! #realmeP1 5G Stay tuned for the offer! Know more: https://t.co/OvtU8aReZH#realmePseries5G pic.twitter.com/zOcip78tIF — realme (@realmeIndia) April 21, 2024

