Samsung will launch its new flagship smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, in India tonight. The upcoming series will include Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra models. Besides, the rumours also hint at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim model launching this year. The Galaxy S25 series will be launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and likely with new or improved Galaxy AI features during the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event at 11:30 PM. The Galaxy S25 series launch live-streaming can be viewed at Samsung's official website, YouTube and Samsung Newsroom. Check out the live-streaming link for more details. Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Today in India; Check Live Streaming Link and Expected Price, Specifications, Features of Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

