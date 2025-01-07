Samsung has officially confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on January 22, 2025. The highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will introduce the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, the reports suggested that there could be a slim version of Galaxy S25. All of these devices will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite and offer improvement in photography through primary and telephoto lenses. The South Korean tech giant also confirmed introducing the "evolution of Galaxy AI", likely offering new features powered by artificial intelligence this month. The company also teased the launch with a Galaxy Unpacked trailer and hinted, "A true AI companion is coming..." Ahead of the event, the company opened pre-reserve and announced offering benefits up to INR 5,000. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Launch Today During ‘OnePlus Winter Launch Event’; Know What To Expect.

Galaxy AI Features, Galaxy S25 Series Launch on Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on January 22, 2025

💙 like this post to witness the next evolution of #GalaxyAI A true AI companion is coming — are you ready for #GalaxyUnpacked? pic.twitter.com/djbjSNo82Q — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 6, 2025

