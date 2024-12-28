Jeff Zezos's Blue Origin aerospace company received FAA's Part 450 commercial space launch license, which authorises the first Blue Origin New Glenn vehicle launch. This launch license was granted by the Federal Aviation Administration after determining that Blue Origin met all the public safety, environmental, and other requirements. This would enable the historic flight of the New Glenn vehicle and help the aerospace company to conduct orbital missions from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA Confirms Parker Solar Probe Spacecraft Is ‘Safe’ After Becoming 1st ‘Human-Made Object’ To Fly Close to Sun.

Blue Origin's New Glenn Vehicle Receives Launch License by FAA

