The ISRO on August 17 gave a major update about the India's third moon mission - Chandrayaan 3. According to ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission update, the lander module, named Vikram, has been separated successfully from the propulsion module. The lander module is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a de-boosting planned for tomorrow around 4 pm, ISRO said. Chandrayaan 3 of India, Russia's Luna-25: Race to Moon’s South Pole Heats Up as Landing Dates for Two Spacecrafts May Coincide.

Chandrayaan 3 Mission Update by ISRO:

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘Thanks for the ride, mate! 👋’ said the Lander Module (LM). LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM) LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST. Now, 🇮🇳 has3⃣ 🛰️🛰️🛰️… pic.twitter.com/rJKkPSr6Ct — ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2023

