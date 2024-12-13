ISRO announced that it had achieved another significant milestone for the Gaganyaan Program. The Indian space agency successfully moved the first solid motor segment from the production plant to the launch complex. Indian Space Research Organisation marked a key step towards the HLVM3 G1 flight. ISRO said, "India's human spaceflight dreams are taking shape! #Gaganyaan #ISRO" Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Turn Its Starbase Site Into Texas City, Aerospace Company Sends Letter To Seek Approval From Local Officials.

ISRO Says It Achieved Significant Milestone in Gaganyaan Mission

🚀 A significant milestone for the Gaganyaan Program! The first solid motor segment has been moved from the production plant to the launch complex, marking a key step towards the HLVM3 G1 flight. India's human spaceflight dreams are taking shape! 🇮🇳 #Gaganyaan #ISRO pic.twitter.com/e32BNWeG2O — ISRO (@isro) December 13, 2024

