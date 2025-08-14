Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is an annual event celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed God. Ganesha is also popularly known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This year, Ganesha Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The 10-day festival typically concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on Saturday, September 6, 2025. According to Hindu mythology, Ganesha was created by Goddess Parvati from sandalwood paste to guard her while she bathed. When Lord Shiva, her consort, accidentally beheaded Ganesha, he later restored him to life by replacing his head with that of an elephant, granting him the status of being worshipped first before any other deity in rituals. Ganeshotsav 2025 Bhog Ideas for 10 Days: List of Prasad To Offer Lord Ganesha From Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival holds deep spiritual significance as devotees believe that worshipping Lord Ganesha during this period brings blessings, removes difficulties, and paves the way for success. It is also a celebration of new beginnings, making it an auspicious time to start ventures, buy property, or initiate important tasks. During Ganeshotsav, devotees engage in chanting of prayers, offering of sweets like modaks, and community gatherings during the festival, creating an atmosphere of devotion and joy. When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Know Date, Puja Timings and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Lord Ganesh.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in India, especially in Maharashtra, have great cultural importance. It was popularised as a public celebration by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak in the late 19th century to unite people against British colonial rule. Since then, Ganeshotsav has evolved into a grand event with elaborate decorations, artistic idols, and vibrant processions across the country.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

