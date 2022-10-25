Parts of India will be able to view the partial solar eclipse of the sun which will occur on October 25, 2022. A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the sun and the earth. This is also when the moon’s shadow only partially covers the sun’s disk. This phenomenon will only be visible to people in Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East and Western Asia. This celestial event will reportedly last for 1 hour and 45 minutes and will begin before sunset in the afternoon in India. The maximum eclipse on this day will occur at 11.07 UTC (04.37 pm IST). It will begin at 08.58 am UTC (02.28 pm IST) and go on till 1.00 pm UTC (06.32 pm IST). You can watch the live streaming of Solar Eclipse 2022 below. Solar Eclipse of October 25, 2022: Know Surya Grahan Timings and Places That Will Get To Witness the Incredible Astronomical Event.

Watch The Live Streaming of The Event Here

