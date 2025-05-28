Google has announced a new AI model that could translate the sign language into spoken text. This model, called "SignGemma", allows mute people to communicate with others effectively with the help of artificial intelligence. SignGemma will join the other Gemma models later this year and help people share their ideas and thoughts using sign language and get it translated into sentences for others. WhatsApp iPad App: Meta-Owned Platform Launches Dedicated Application for Apple iPad Users Offering Full-View and Multitasking Features, Available to App Store.

SignGemma AI Model Announced by Google for Translating Sign Language into Spoken Text

We're thrilled to announce SignGemma, our most capable model for translating sign language into spoken text. 🧏 This open model is coming to the Gemma model family later this year, opening up new possibilities for inclusive tech. Share your feedback and interest in early… pic.twitter.com/NhL9G5Y8tA — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) May 27, 2025

