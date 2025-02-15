Apple has reportedly delayed the much-awaited Siri's Apple Intelligence upgrade due to technical issues. According to reports, According to the reports, Apple's Siri will not be ready until the iOS 18.5 update. Siri upgrades powered by Apple Intelligence are expected to include an improved understanding of personal context, on-screen awareness and in-app actions. However, due to running into some bugs, Apple reportedly delayed its AI assistance. It may take till iOS 18.5 to finally release the upgraded Siri. The initial release is expected in the iOS 18.4 update. Apple iPhone SE 4 Release Date: Company Expected To Launch Its 4th iPhone SE Model on February 19, 2025; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

