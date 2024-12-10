Microsoft 365 services faced a major outage today. Users were reportedly unable to access applications such as Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and other web applications. The issue also disrupted access to cloud services. Microsoft acknowledged the problem and stated, “We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 apps for the web.” The company began reviewing telemetry to find the cause and provide a solution. In their latest update, Microsoft 365 shared that they had identified a token generation issue, which may be the reason for the problem. To address the issue, the company deployed a fix to disable proactive caching, which they believe will restore the service. Users are advised to check reference ID OO953223 in the admin centre for further updates. Microsoft 365 Office Outage Again: Outlook, Teams, Web Apps and Cloud Services Affected by Another Massive Disruption; Netizens React.

Microsoft 365 Office Outage

We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 apps for the web. We're reviewing service monitoring telemetry to isolate the root cause and develop a remediation plan. For more information, please refer to OO953223 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) December 10, 2024

Microsoft Identifies Token Generation Issue

We’ve identified a token generation issue which may be contributing towards the impact. We’ve deployed a fix to disable proactive caching, which we believe will resolve the issue. For more information, please refer to OO953223 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) December 10, 2024

