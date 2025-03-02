Microsoft Outlook was down as the company acknowledged the issue on March 2, 2025. The Outlook outage affected its users and were unable to use certain features and services. The issue was logged under the reference code MO1020913 in the admin centre. The company said, “reviewing available telemetry and customer provided logs to understand the impact. We’ve confirmed this issue is impacting various Microsoft 365 services.” Services such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure were reportedly down. The company found a possible reason for the issue and has rolled back the suspected code to reduce its effects. Telemetry showed most services were recovering after the fix. The team also reached out to previously impacted users to confirm everything was back to normal and had been restored. Skype Shutting Down: Microsoft Will Reportedly Shut Down Its Chat and Video Conference Platform in May 2025.

Microsoft Outlook Down

We're investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Outlook features and services. Additional details can be found under MO1020913 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 1, 2025

Microsoft 365 Services Impacted

We’re reviewing available telemetry and customer provided logs to understand the impact. We’ve confirmed this issue is impacting various Microsoft 365 services. Refer to MO1020913 for more detailed information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 1, 2025

Microsoft Identifies Potential Cause of Impact

We've identified a potential cause of impact and have reverted the suspected code to alleviate impact. We’re monitoring telemetry to confirm recovery. Refer to MO1020913 for more detailed information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 1, 2025

Impacted Services Are Recovering

Our telemetry indicates that a majority of impacted services are recovering following our change. We’ll keep monitoring until impact has been resolved for all services. Refer to MO1020913 or https://t.co/vB5FHDUOHj for more detailed information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 1, 2025

Microsoft Services Restored

Following our reversion of the problematic code change, we’ve monitored service telemetry and worked with previously impacted users to confirm that service is restored. Please refer to MO1020913 in the admin center for detailed information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)