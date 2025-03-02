Microsoft Outlook was down as the company acknowledged the issue on March 2, 2025. The Outlook outage affected its users and were unable to use certain features and services. The issue was logged under the reference code MO1020913 in the admin centre. The company said, “reviewing available telemetry and customer provided logs to understand the impact. We’ve confirmed this issue is impacting various Microsoft 365 services.” Services such as Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure were reportedly down. The company found a possible reason for the issue and has rolled back the suspected code to reduce its effects. Telemetry showed most services were recovering after the fix. The team also reached out to previously impacted users to confirm everything was back to normal and had been restored. Skype Shutting Down: Microsoft Will Reportedly Shut Down Its Chat and Video Conference Platform in May 2025.

