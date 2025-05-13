Microsoft Teams will soon introduce a new feature to improve privacy during meetings. The “Prevent Screen Capture” feature will stop participants from taking screen capture during meetings. It is designed to protect private and confidential information that may be shared during meetings. As per Microsoft 365 Roadmap post, if someone tries to take a screenshot, the screen will turn black. The feature will be available on Teams desktop apps, including Windows and Mac, as well as on mobile apps for iOS and Android. The feature to prevent screen capture on Microsoft Teams will start to rollout in July 2025. iOS 19 New Feature: Apple Planning To Introduce Apple Intelligence-Powered Battery Optimisation Feature for iPhone 17 Air, Set To Launch in Fall 2025, Says Report.

