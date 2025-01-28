Starlink, owned by Elon Musk-run SpaceX, shared an update on January 27, 2025. The post revealed that Starlink’s internet service will soon be available on all Scandinavian Airlines flights to offer connectivity to its passengers and crew even while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, North Sea, and North Pole. Scandinavian Airlines said, “Next-gen Wi-Fi is coming onboard! With SpaceX Starlink, you can enjoy high-speed internet.” The service will be rolled out across their fleet by late 2025 and will be free for EuroBonus members. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Expands Starlink to Cape Verde County From Africa, India Launch Expected As Early as January 2025.

Starlink Will Soon Be Available on All Scandinavian Airlines Flights

Starlink will soon be available on all @SAS flights for passengers and crew, even while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, North Sea and North Pole 🛰️✈️ https://t.co/670jKv3aZp — Starlink (@Starlink) January 27, 2025

Starlink Wi-Fi To Roll Out on All Scandinavian Airlines Flights by Late 2025, Free for EuroBonus Members

Next-gen Wi-Fi is coming onboard! With @SpaceX Starlink, you can enjoy high-speed internet - even over remote areas like the North Pole or Atlantic Ocean. Rolling out fleet-wide in late 2025, and free for EuroBonus members! ▶️ https://t.co/nWe3X82UOH pic.twitter.com/ordmS2Ncln — SAS - Scandinavian Airlines (@SAS) January 27, 2025

