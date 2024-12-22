Elon Musk shared an update on December 22, 2024, and announced that Starlink is now available in Kosovo. The satellite internet service will provide high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity in Kosovo. The announcement comes as Starlink continues its mission to connect its internet services worldwide. Starlink has made it possible to stream content, make video calls, engage in online gaming, and also work in remote locations. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Bandwagon-2 Mission With 30 Satellites From California.

Starlink Now Available in Kosovo

Starlink now in Kosovo https://t.co/GFxBRn3geL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2024

