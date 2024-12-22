Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, launched its Bandwagon-2 mission on Saturday, December 21, at 3:34 AM. PT (around 5:00 PM IST) from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission marked SpaceX's second dedicated rideshare mission to mid-inclination orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket launched 30 satellites from various global partners, including KOREA ADD, Arrow Science and Technology, Exolaunch, HawkEye 360, Maverick Space Systems, Sidus Space, Tomorrow Companies Inc., True Anomaly, and Think Orbital. Elon Musk also reacted and said, “Falcon 9 launches 30 satellites.” SpaDeX Mission: ISRO Aims To Achieve Space Docking Capabilities With Upcoming PSLV-C60 Launch on December 30.

Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Bandwagon-2 Mission With 30 Satellites

Falcon 9 launches 30 satellites https://t.co/riYsQV9LPJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2024

