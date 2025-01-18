Kevin O’Leary has made an offer of USD 20 billion in cash to acquire ByteDance’s TikTok, as the app faces a potential ban in the US. The offer follows a Supreme Court decision that upheld a law requiring TikTok to either be sold or banned in the country. TikTok has issued a statement about a possible shutdown in the United States, citing a lack of clarity from the Biden administration and the Department of Justice. On January 18, 2025, TikTok made a statement that it might have to suspend operations in the US on January 19, 2025. However, Kevin O’Leary emphasised that his proposal involves ready cash, and said, “Right now, USD 20 billion is on the table, cash, cash, USD 20 billion.” TikTok Shutdown in US Imminent? As Uncertainty Looms Over Donald Trump’s Policy; Hers’s What Will Happen to Popular App on Apple, Google’s App Store if Ban Comes Into Effect on January 19.

Kevin O’Leary Offers USD 20 Billion To Acquire ByteDance TikTok

NEW: Kevin O'Leary has offered $20B in cash to acquire TikTok as the ban is set to go into effect. The announcement comes as the Supreme Court backed the law requiring TikTok to be banned or sold. O'Leary warned that TikTok service providers could be forced to pay "over a… pic.twitter.com/PdDGwXG6I2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2025

