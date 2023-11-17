The short-form video application TikTok announced on Thursday, November 16, that it will not allow any content that supports Osama bin Laden's 2002 letter, which details the former al Qaeda leader's motives for attacks against Americans. This week, discussions on the 20-year-old letter have increased on the site amid the ongoing debate over the Israel-Hamas conflict, with some Western users commending its contents. Written in the wake of al Qaeda's almost 3,000-person attack on American soil, the letter featured antisemitic remarks, denounced American backing for Israel, and charged Americans with funding the "oppression" of Palestinians.

TikTok Bans Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter to America'

NEW: TikTok told Insider Paper in a statement that it is aggressively removing content promoting 'Osama Bin Laden letter to America' and it is investigating how it got onto the social media platform — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 16, 2023

TikTok says videos promoting Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America" have been banned — BNO News (@BNONews) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)