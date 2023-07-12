Entrepreneur and BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover recently took to Twitter and expressed strong criticism of the Goods and Services Tax Council's decision to impose 28 percent GST on online gaming at the full value. Grover, who became popular after appearing in Shark Tank India expressed disappointment at the decision saying that it was crucial for startup founders to actively engage in politics and ensure adequate representation. "It was good fun being part of the fantasy gaming industry - which stands murdered now. $10 Bn down the drain in this monsoon," Grover said. He also explained why the 28 per cent GST on online gaming is a bad decision. FIR Against Ashneer Grover! Economic Offences Wing Files FIR Against BharatPe Co-Founder, Wife Madhuri Jain and Family For Alleged Fraud.

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in ₹100 to play on ₹72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win ₹54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that - for which they will get free swimming pool in their living room come… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 11, 2023

