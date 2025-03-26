Elon Musk has mocked Financial Times (FT) by reacting on his X platform. The Financial Times issued an apology for not publishing accurate details about Tesla's accounting. The FT is one of the leading news media companies that made a mistake by saying that Tesla had a shady accounting with USD 1.4 billion 'missing'. A user posted that the Financial Times did not understand the accounting, and the expert had to reach out to them to explain. Elon Musk reacted by saying, "Turns out FT can't do finance". China Continues To Be Top Military and Cyber Threat to US, Tulsi Gabbard Says Chinese Military Enhancing Its Capabilities ‘To Secure an Advantage’.

