Twitter Issues Statement on New IT Rules in India and Raid on Its Office, Alleges Threat to Freedom of Speech

Twitter breaks it's Silence on New IT Rules. Twitter says : We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach. @CNBC_Awaaz pic.twitter.com/FWpTf1xNVP — Aseem Manchanda (@aseemmanchanda) May 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)