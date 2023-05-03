Twitter said it will allow public institutions such as transit agencies and the National Weather Service to post tweets for free, provided that the accounts are "verified gov or publicly owned services." Twitter Begins Showing Labels on Tweets That Violate Its Rules To Reduce Their Visibility.

Twitter Restores Free API Access For:

Twitter says it will restore free API access for weather alerts, travel updates and emergency notifications from verified agencies — BNO News (@BNONews) May 2, 2023

