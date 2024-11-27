Vivo is expected to launch its Vivo X200 series soon in India. The Vivo X200 series will include the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. The Vivo X200 series might feature a quad-curved display. The Vivo X200 will be equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, while the Vivo X200 Pro will have a 6,000mAh battery. Additionally, these smartphones may run on Funtouch OS 15. The Vivo X200 might be priced between INR 60,000 and INR 70,000, while the Vivo X200 Pro will likely come at a price range of INR 70,000 and INR 80,000. iPhone 17 Pro Likely To Include Rectangular Camera Bump, Revamped Design Compared to Current Models: Report.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Launch Soon India

Bold vision. Powerful performance. Limitless possibilities. This is the #vivoX200Series. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/8YghanTGf4 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)