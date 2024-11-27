The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to have a revamped design compared to all the previous models with a triple camera setup. The iPhone 16 series followed the same design as the iPhone 15 with minor changes. Now, the upcoming Apple device would likely have a major redesign in years. It would have an aluminium model on all the models, a rectangle aluminium camera bump on the rear, and a glass back (partly) for wireless charging support. iPhone 17 Slim Likely To Have 6mm Thin Design and May Use eSIM Technology Skipping Physical SIM Card: Reports.

iPhone 17 Pro May Have Revamped Design Compared to Current Models

New iPhone 17 Pro details, via @theinformation ‼️ 👀 Most significant redesign in years 🆕 Aluminum frame on all models 📷 Rectangular aluminum camera bump ⚡ Partly glass back for wireless charging pic.twitter.com/JjImhsb1zY — AppleTrack (@appltrack) November 26, 2024

