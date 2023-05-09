Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that WhatsApp cannot be trusted after user complains of the messaging app using microphone in the background. A user was complaining on Twitter about WhatsApp using microphone in the background, to which Elon Musk said that WhatsApp cannot be trusted. The user tweeted "WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM (and that's just a part of the timeline!) What's going on?" Elon Musk Says ‘What We Need Is TruthGPT’ After Issuing Stark Warning Over AI.

WhatsApp Cannot Be Trusted, Says Elon Musk

WhatsApp cannot be trusted https://t.co/3gdNxZOLLy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

