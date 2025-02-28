Several users worldwide faced disruptions in sending messages on Friday, February 28, when WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging app, suffered an outage. According to DownDetector, which tracks outages, and other reports, users were unable to access the platform. Most of the affected users were based in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). As WhatsApp went down, humorous memes and jokes flooded X (formerly Twitter). "Stop toggling your Airplane mode on/off. Stop refreshing your WhatsApp", one user wrote. "WhatsApp is down and all the world is checking the WiFi", said another. Scroll down to view the posts below. ChatGPT Down Funny Memes Take Over X! Global Outage Ignites Meme Fest As Panicked OpenAI Users Share Humorous Posts, Viral Images and Hilarious Jokes.

WhatsApp Down

🚨 BREAKING: WhatsApp is currently down, with several users facing disruptions in sending messages! #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/cfnC3vmhno — Beats in Brief (@beatsinbrief) February 28, 2025

Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over X

Stop toggling your Airplane mode on/off. Stop refreshing your WhatsApp. It’s not your network, WhatsApp is down. — Martins | Film Director (@Dir_Martinsz) February 28, 2025

Me checking twitter to confirm if whatsapp is down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/wp1Mwrqnuj — Ayushi (@ShutupAyushiii) February 28, 2025

Me Confirming if whatsapp is down. pic.twitter.com/KZV5ndvbv9 — Leon (@UTDLeooo) February 28, 2025

WhatsApp is down and all the world is checking the WiFi 😂 — Bilel Garci (@bilel_garci) February 28, 2025

