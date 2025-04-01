WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for allowing its users to add music to their status updates. When a user will create a status, they can now notice a music note icon at the top of the screen. By tapping on the icon, users can unlock a vast library of songs to choose from. Once you pick a song, you can select the exact part that fits your moment. For photos, you can use up to 15 seconds of music, while videos can have up to 60 seconds. WhatsApp said, "We’re rolling this out globally and expanding over the next few weeks." April Fools’ Day 2025 Funny WhatsApp Status and Greetings: Share Messages, Images & HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends and Set Them Laughing.

WhatsApp Status New Feature Update

ICYMI, here’s what’s new on WhatsApp 👇 → chat themes! change up your chats with preset wallpapers and bubble colors or choose your own → you can now add music to your WhatsApp Status 🎵 → avatars got an upgrade so they look even more like you — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)