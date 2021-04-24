Will the Twitter 'Super Follow' and 'Tip' Button look like this?

Twitter is working on the “Super Follow” button, as a small circular button , or a big “Super Follow” one p.s. that cash button is for tipping: https://t.co/A6Q6TiA1ku Twitter is also making their color scheme more monochrome, and is also using their new “Chirp” font https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/jb3Y9o4Yct — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 23, 2021

Twitter Working on Tip Jar:

Twitter is working on Tip Jar right on the user profile https://t.co/kqzQmiDFKc pic.twitter.com/VacGyJJ8DU — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 22, 2021

While there is no confirmation from Twitter on designs of 'Super Follow' and 'Tip' Button, user claims it to be true.

I’m so tired of proving myself again and again but I code and I do security research for fun The unreleased features I tweet are real and that’s what’s included in the apps. it’s publicly accessible Why would I lie about features that don’t exist? I don’t even get paid — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 23, 2021

