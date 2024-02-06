Elon Musk's X has been introducing new features for the platform users to provide better experience and functionality. X now aims to introduce its "Longform feature" with improved readability. On January 22, 2022, the platform posted that a small group of writers were helping it test Notes, which people in different countries can read on and off Twitter. The platform will soon roll out the new feature for the customers. With the help of X's new "Longform feature", readability will be much better than the long tweets. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Option To Allow Users To Share Channel Posts As Status on App; Know More Details.

X New 'Longform Feature' To Be Rolled Out Soon:

NEWS: X's Articles Feature is getting Closer to release! https://t.co/5d7fLmQ85j pic.twitter.com/9zVjFxn4je — X News Daily (@xDaily) February 6, 2024

